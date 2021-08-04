Build date info

W

WillieSmokeUm

Member
Aug 1, 2021
5
2
13
55
New Jersey
I am redoing my 1992 Mustang LX. The build date is 5/92. As I looked at the sheet metal of the car the manufacture of the parts were from February/April. All the body is original except my friend had to replace the right rear Q/P. The VIN number stickers are on the outside parts. When I removed the glove box I saw a date written on the back. 14-5-92. I think someone dated the part before being installed. I was wondering if anyone has taken off their original glove box and looked on the back. I don't know how often this was done, but I don't think this was the only vehicle this was done to. If anyone has any info about this please let me know.
 

Here is the pic.
009 B4 B-Day.JPG
 
