Build help 79 Foxbody

Goodfellagambit
New Member
-
- Feb 4, 2022
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 24
I added pictures showing missing trim parts and or rubber parts i don't know exactly what they are considered. If someone could take a look at the pictures and send a link or tell me what they are called so i can order some i would greatly appreciate it. Also can i fit any of the newer models 87-93 tail lights on this 79 or they won't fit? Sorry if these questions have been asked in advanced i'm really trying to get this car cleaned up