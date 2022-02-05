Build help 79 Foxbody

G

Goodfellagambit

New Member
Feb 4, 2022
2
0
0
24
Longbeach
I added pictures showing missing trim parts and or rubber parts i don't know exactly what they are considered. If someone could take a look at the pictures and send a link or tell me what they are called so i can order some i would greatly appreciate it. Also can i fit any of the newer models 87-93 tail lights on this 79 or they won't fit? Sorry if these questions have been asked in advanced i'm really trying to get this car cleaned up
 

Attachments

  • 20220204_072500.jpg
    20220204_072500.jpg
    325.1 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot_20220204-215012_Snapchat.jpg
    Screenshot_20220204-215012_Snapchat.jpg
    661.6 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot_20220204-214842_Snapchat.jpg
    Screenshot_20220204-214842_Snapchat.jpg
    641.8 KB · Views: 0

The missing trim parts seem to be the one surrounding the front window and trim missing drom my passenger and driver side windows. I already have the rear window filled in not missing that trim. I don't know the exact name for them and i don't want to get the wrong things.
 
