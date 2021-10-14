Progress Thread Build thread 03 V6 -CHT Sensor

Was working on getting the CHT (cylinder head temperature) sensor out and it broke. Has this happened to anyone? How do I get the rest out or am I fudged??? The threads are still in the cylinder head. As you can see the difference between the old broken one and new one. I'm going to post a diagram because it's located on the back of the engine in this model which makes it impossible to see or even get a picture as there's hardly any clearance between the engine and wall on drivers side. I have a 2003 base model v6.
 

