building a 1966 mustang straight 6 200ci on a budget

zeekwitty135

Jan 26, 2020
Groveton, NH
hello everyone,

i'm new here and was wonder what parts company's were the best to get my parts from i wanna do a rebuild on a budget. what are some good quality parts? i'm trying to keep the whole rebuild under $1000. any info is helpful thank you
 

