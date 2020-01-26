building a 1966 mustang straight 6 200ci on a budget

zeekwitty135
New Member
- Jan 26, 2020
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 21
hello everyone,
i'm new here and was wonder what parts company's were the best to get my parts from i wanna do a rebuild on a budget. what are some good quality parts? i'm trying to keep the whole rebuild under $1000. any info is helpful thank you
