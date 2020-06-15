Building a 302 and Require Input

Hi everyone,



I'm starting to piece together my motor for my 65 fastback and was hoping for some input. I purchased a 1978 long block from a friend who abandoned the build some time ago. I'll start by saying thank you in advance for everyone's feedback. The car is not a daily driver and I don't plan to drive it more than a couple of times a month, so, street manners are not an issue. I would like to build the most aggressive engine that is possible without having to trailer it around town, let's say a goal of 300 - 350hp. I've outlined the details of the build as it stands today below.



I'm concerned the cam is not aggressive enough for my HP goal and the heads even with porting could hold me back, thoughts?



Thank you,





1978 Ford 302 Long Block (D8VE-6015-A3A) which I believe have larger main caps



D8OE heads with the following work

STAGE I PORTING

16 IRON VALVE GUIDES

8 11575 MANLEY PERF 1.550" FORD SB EXHAUST VALVE

8 11578 MANLEY PERF 1.850" FORD SB INTAKE VALVE

VALVE JOB-COMPETITION RADIUS-V8-2 VALVE-INLINE VALVE

Crane Valve Springs: 363308-1 (96803-16)

Crane Needle Bearing Rocker Arms 1.6 Ratio

Crane Cam 363932: 4600 RPM, 210int/218exh, .456in/.472exh

VALVE PART NUMBERS: INT 11578 EXH 11575

VALVE HEAD DIAMETERS: INT 1.850" EXH 1.550"

VALVE STEM DIAMETERS: INT 11/32" EXH 11/32"

VALVE SEAT WIDTHS: INT .040" EXH .060"

VALVE SEAT ANGLES: INT 45 DEG EXH 45 DEG

SPRING INFO: PRESS @ INST HGHT = 100 LBS @ 1.760"

VALVE LIFT = - .472" EXHAUST, .456 INTAKE

PRESS @ OPEN HGHT = 240 LBS @ 1.288"

COIL BIND = - 1.130"

MARGIN = .158"

Edelbrock RPM Performer Intake Manifold

Carburetor TBD

Ignition TBD

Short Block

Speed Pro Pistons .030 over

Crower Sportsman Forged Rods

Transmission

Top Loader Wide Ratio

Rear End

9" with Trac Lock and 3.25 Gears



Considering the following upgrade: Lunati 10350703 (.522/.538 lift), 6,200 RPM, 227/233 duration

Considering the following upgrade: Replacing D8OE heads with AFR Enforcer 185cc heads