Building a 302 and Require Input

D

dduran

New Member
May 24, 2020
2
0
1
36
California
Hi everyone,

I'm starting to piece together my motor for my 65 fastback and was hoping for some input. I purchased a 1978 long block from a friend who abandoned the build some time ago. I'll start by saying thank you in advance for everyone's feedback. The car is not a daily driver and I don't plan to drive it more than a couple of times a month, so, street manners are not an issue. I would like to build the most aggressive engine that is possible without having to trailer it around town, let's say a goal of 300 - 350hp. I've outlined the details of the build as it stands today below.

I'm concerned the cam is not aggressive enough for my HP goal and the heads even with porting could hold me back, thoughts?

Thank you,


1978 Ford 302 Long Block (D8VE-6015-A3A) which I believe have larger main caps

D8OE heads with the following work
STAGE I PORTING
16 IRON VALVE GUIDES
8 11575 MANLEY PERF 1.550" FORD SB EXHAUST VALVE
8 11578 MANLEY PERF 1.850" FORD SB INTAKE VALVE
VALVE JOB-COMPETITION RADIUS-V8-2 VALVE-INLINE VALVE
Crane Valve Springs: 363308-1 (96803-16)
Crane Needle Bearing Rocker Arms 1.6 Ratio
Crane Cam 363932: 4600 RPM, 210int/218exh, .456in/.472exh
VALVE PART NUMBERS: INT 11578 EXH 11575
VALVE HEAD DIAMETERS: INT 1.850" EXH 1.550"
VALVE STEM DIAMETERS: INT 11/32" EXH 11/32"
VALVE SEAT WIDTHS: INT .040" EXH .060"
VALVE SEAT ANGLES: INT 45 DEG EXH 45 DEG
SPRING INFO: PRESS @ INST HGHT = 100 LBS @ 1.760"
VALVE LIFT = - .472" EXHAUST, .456 INTAKE
PRESS @ OPEN HGHT = 240 LBS @ 1.288"
COIL BIND = - 1.130"
MARGIN = .158"
Edelbrock RPM Performer Intake Manifold
Carburetor TBD
Ignition TBD
Short Block
Speed Pro Pistons .030 over
Crower Sportsman Forged Rods
Transmission
Top Loader Wide Ratio
Rear End
9" with Trac Lock and 3.25 Gears

Considering the following upgrade: Lunati 10350703 (.522/.538 lift), 6,200 RPM, 227/233 duration
Considering the following upgrade: Replacing D8OE heads with AFR Enforcer 185cc heads
 

Attachments

Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J questions for 2.3 to 5.0 carb swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
J Engine 302 Roller Build Fox Engine Swaparoo 2
cameronc77 '88 GT vert 302 build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
C Considering rebuilding my 1989 mustang GT 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
R 302 h/c s/c build. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
D SN95 First 302 build. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Fudge1218 Building A 5.0 Engine 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
D 302 Engine Build 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 7
R 302 Engine Build Up Problem The Welcome Wagon 5
robertdeuce Build 302 Or Swap For Crate? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
B 302 Build For 350-400hp 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S Building A 302 Looking For Suggestions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
J Looking To Build A 302 Soon 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
J Another 302 Build..... Looking For 300+rwhp 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
trwilliams1 302 Build Need Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 24
A5literMan Progress Thread Tfs 205cc 302 Build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 250
M 302 Build Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
B Help Build A 302 For A Sand Rail Using Left Over Parts... 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
Q My 302 Build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 116
R Starting From Scratch: 302 Build Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
StarvinMarvin 302 Supercharged Build Help? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
stangstalx FIRST engine build (302) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
R Mild 302 Build 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 34
DirtyII sbf 302/342 stroker build need help please??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
9 302 Build Advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
fastlane351c which kind of 302 block is the best to build? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 19
fastlane351c 351w or 302 engine build Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
D 302 build help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 45
T 302 build need advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
68CoupeWimWhite What do you think of this 302 build? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 15
R 302 Build Ideas Classic Mustang Specific Tech 26
W 302 build need advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
T Help me build my 450 hp n/a 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
B stock 302 build up questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
R 80 bronco 302 good for build? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
65fastbackresto 302 Engine build.... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 28
9 looking for help 302 build Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
1320stang 300+ HP 302 build Classic Mustang Specific Tech 14
Xtreme Limits Build a 408w or Put a SC on my 302? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
FastGT50Stang Need some pointers on building up my 302!... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
M Building a 302 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
M Need advice on 302 build Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
R new 302 build need the experts!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
D 302 Street Build 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
B building first engine which one?? 302/306/ or 331 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 30
nmcgrawj Advice/help on 302 or 351 build up? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 21
0 Requesting your help - 302 build suggestions please... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
85_SS_302_Coupe Who builds a quality rebuild kit for my 302, preferrably NOT hyper pistons? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
BeerElf Building a New Engine 302 or 306? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
T Looking for a block to build up...302 that is Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom