Building A 5.0 Engine

Fudge1218
New Member
- Dec 1, 2017
-
-
-
-
First off if this is the wrong place I apologize don't really know the layout of the forums yet. But I'm building a 5.0 302 for my 83 convertible, and I was talking to a friend, who's very good at building engines and was giving me a lot of answers, but Im just trying to know if anyone' built a 302, and what parts have given you the best performance out of, I don't plan on making mine a track car, but I want it to perform pretty good, just looking for some general information part recommendations for my build, the 5.0 came out of a 90s f150