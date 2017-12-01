Building A 5.0 Engine

A roller cam block will free up HP and cam design. It seems the truck 351 went roller in 93. But I am fuzzy on that and never heard when the truck 302 went roler. The 96-7 Exploders had GT-40p parts, so it is a good bet they were roller cams by then.



There are retrofit kits, but when I looked, a "seasoned" machined roller block for a 347 stroker kit could be cheaper.



And the Explorer intake is internally a cast GT-40 copy. If you want to drive, go faster than stock and save money, get the 96-7 with the right EGR passages and have Tmoss port the lower. Anything that makes more power probably does not do so in a wider power band, and probably has less street friendly torque.