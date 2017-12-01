Building A 5.0 Engine

Fudge1218

Fudge1218

New Member
Dec 1, 2017
2
0
1
22
First off if this is the wrong place I apologize don't really know the layout of the forums yet. But I'm building a 5.0 302 for my 83 convertible, and I was talking to a friend, who's very good at building engines and was giving me a lot of answers, but Im just trying to know if anyone' built a 302, and what parts have given you the best performance out of, I don't plan on making mine a track car, but I want it to perform pretty good, just looking for some general information part recommendations for my build, the 5.0 came out of a 90s f150
 

D

Demustangs

Member
Apr 7, 2017
79
2
8
29
Put some gears in the rear to bump it a little afr heads mild cam dished pistons and slap some radials on it imo it works pretty good
 
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,683
5,762
204
31
Hillsborough county
Fudge1218 said:
First off if this is the wrong place I apologize don't really know the layout of the forums yet. But I'm building a 5.0 302 for my 83 convertible, and I was talking to a friend, who's very good at building engines and was giving me a lot of answers, but Im just trying to know if anyone' built a 302, and what parts have given you the best performance out of, I don't plan on making mine a track car, but I want it to perform pretty good, just looking for some general information part recommendations for my build, the 5.0 came out of a 90s f150
Welcome to Stangnet.

There are recipies from mild to wild and hundreds of sbf engines built on this site.

What kind of budget do you have to work with? What kind of performance are you looking for? Carb or EFI? Top end power or mid range
 
7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Mustang Master
Sep 1, 2010
2,231
310
124
Kearney, NE
A roller cam block will free up HP and cam design. It seems the truck 351 went roller in 93. But I am fuzzy on that and never heard when the truck 302 went roler. The 96-7 Exploders had GT-40p parts, so it is a good bet they were roller cams by then.

There are retrofit kits, but when I looked, a "seasoned" machined roller block for a 347 stroker kit could be cheaper.

And the Explorer intake is internally a cast GT-40 copy. If you want to drive, go faster than stock and save money, get the 96-7 with the right EGR passages and have Tmoss port the lower. Anything that makes more power probably does not do so in a wider power band, and probably has less street friendly torque.
 
revhead347

revhead347

I have face herpes.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
7,740
831
214
40
Acworth, GA
I may have thrown a few together in my day. So......nobody hit the most important question. How much money are you looking to spend?

Kurt
 
M

Magtop

New Member
Mar 13, 2018
1
0
1
59
Hello, I'm looking for a mustang garage to swap out my engine and granny and put in a modified engine with an automatic....I am disabled....is there a good garage to go to in the Pittsburgh area...thank you...
 
