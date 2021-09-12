Building the 3.3l inline

Sweetmarie66

Sweetmarie66

Dec 29, 2017
Hey folks! Well the time has come to rebuild the inline 6 in our 66, here's what I'm asking, have any of you done a newer model 3.3 liter swap? I can source these easily here in town, I want to get rid of the pesky log head and single barrel carb, have heard of folks doing 1 into 2 v conversions but really don't want to go that route, what I'm wondering is if the bell housing will work with the tremec t-5 I currently have mated to the 200 inline. Also if a newer 200 or 300 inline 6 has the 5/16 hex shaft oil pump drive as I also have a very expensive custom curved dui distributor that I also want to reuse. As well as the split header. I'm going to have a bazillion questions as we go along and I know there are some really knowledgeable folks on here, I remember one fella in particular, just can't recall his handle, and ways any advice or experiences would be awesome folks!!!
 

