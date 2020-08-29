Built engine emissions considerations

I have a curious question that I've never really seen much discussion on- I have not done an engine build for a car but am just starting to plan a 347 stroker for the near future. Those of you who have built engines from the ground up (all new or aftermarket parts) for a street-driven car, how much do you consider any of the original style EGR, smog, or EVAP systems or do you just rely on modern parts and computer control systems to keep emissions in check? Myself if I were building an engine I would throw all the old factory methods out the window and just try to use the best combination of new parts for efficiency and performance without any "unnecessary" systems. I am not in an emissions testing state BTW.