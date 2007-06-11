Bumper Tuck

Like most, I'm not pleased with how far the stock bumpers stick out. So, I finally started working on mine to tuck them in a bit. I used an air saw to trim the urethane cover, and cut the round bar on the bumper mounting brackets. I realize they are now so short that the shock absorbing feature doesn't work, but since the 65-early 70's survived without it , then so can I. I didn't photo the original before cutting, but attached is how it looks after taking 2-1/4" out of the brackets and cover. My first cut only took 3/4" and was not very noticeable, so I kept cutting till I was happy with it. I still need to fix a couple of splits, re-attach the curved lip that goes up under the license plate and across the back, and shorten the sides by 2-1/4".