Burning oil, white smoke on startup and heavy acceleration, and loss of acceleration when first going

Alright, for the past month I have noticed a lack of power from my 2000 v6 mustang. What I mean by this is when I hit the gas, the RPM's continue to rise up but I'm not gaining any speed. After a few seconds the car then begins to accelerate and the rpms decrease. A very distinct sweet but burning smell also comes about when doing this. I thought this was oil related and the other day did an oil change and realized that I had been burning oil. Only 2 quarts of oil drained from the car. Also, when I start the car up, sometimes, a cloud of white smoke appears at the exhaust. The cloud of white smoke is always minimal, as if it were a chilly day. I also noticed my coolant was a bit below the cold mark and filled it back up. Now this could have been from awhile back when me and my brother were messing with the coolant before and just never refilled it properly but not entirely sure. I have heard countless tells of this being a head gasket but wanted to be sure. I know with a blown head gasket that there are bubbles from the radiator cap and milky oil. upon doing an oil change, my oil was black and when inspecting the radiator cap, it had a stray bubble or two come up when starting the car but after sitting for a minute or two I only saw 1 more bubble or so. Does this happen to be a blown head gasket or could it possibly be something else?