Hello! I have a 1995 GT with a few modifications. After completing the modifications (GT40 ported and polished heads, GT40 Upper and lower intake manifolds, BBK Long Tube Headers, BBK off road x pipe, Borla mufflers, Full MSD Ignition System, Ford Racing 9mm plug wires, B303 Cam, 1.72 ratio rocker arms, BBK 75mm throttle body, BAMA 4 bank chip) the car was running very rich. I bought a BAMA Performance tune chip in hopes it would help the car run better. Before installation of the chip the car would idle super high (2500 rpm), run very rich, but was for the most part was still driveable. After installing the chip, it ran okay, it wasn't running rich as far as i could tell but seemed like it lost power in the higher rpms. It would pull hard in 1st gear, but as soon as you shift to 2nd it felt like it fell on its face. I then started having idling issues. The car didnt want to stay on unless i held the rpms up and slowly let off. Then it would shut off as soon as i either pushed in the clutch or put the car in gear. It was pretty much impossible to drive unless i kept revving the engine to keep it on. I removed the ECU to see if maybe something came loose on the chip or got disconnected and thats when i noticed the burnt spot on my ECU. Do you guys think something like a Tuner could have caused the ECU to burn up? Maybe a wiring issue? Just want to see if anyone has experienced this before i buy a new ECU and install it.