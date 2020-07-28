Buy new 2011+ mustang vs supercharged fox / newedge ?

I have recently driven a 2011 5.0 Mustang GT. I loved how it drove and love the power that are provided. however I have been thinking about buying one of these new coyote Powered mustangs. I’ve been thinking that I could just buy a fox body Mustang and super charge it and it end up running just as good as one of the newer coyote Mustangs. I know I won’t get the gas mileage as one of the newer mustangs however I am looking at it from a point of view where all the newer vehicles since after the year 2000 seem to have low reliability and always break. These older 5.0 motors Have no computers and are relatively easy to work on & diagnosing problems is less a hassle. Looking at it for spending the same amount of money to buy A newer 5.0 mustang I could just build up a fox body to do the same exact thing with more reliability for cheaper.I even thought about the new edge 1999-2004 mustang to do this with cause you can fit larger tires on them and they handle better than the fox body. But I think again to computers how much do the computers control on the new edge being newer compared to the fox body mustangs?What do you guys think about this idea? I am looking for opinions on this matter. Would you go the fox 1987-1993 or the new edge 1999-2004 route? How much more complex are the 4.6 2 valve engines compared to the Older 5.0 In electronics?my end goal I would like 400-450 horsepower to the ground. I know In both of these the T-5 needs to be changed out as it’s a weak link.Ps: I looked into the newer 2005-2009 model mustangs but they use aty oil controlled timing system where the phasers can fail and ruin the whole engine By starving the cans of oil and ruining the head & cams & it making the timing chain jump.(my 2006 Ford F-250 with triton 5.4 v8 just had this problem A month ago they want $7000 for a new engine & it’s the samety engineered design as the 4.6 in the 2005-2009 mustangs so the s197 is out of the question the engines are junk though they have One of the nicest interior and body designs & on these I’m pretty sure I could use the stock manual tranny as it’s not aT-5 anymore and it’s beefier)