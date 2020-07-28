Buy new 2011+ mustang vs supercharged fox / newedge ?

T

Trickflo

New Member
Jul 28, 2020
1
0
0
32
Denver
I have recently driven a 2011 5.0 Mustang GT. I loved how it drove and love the power that are provided. however I have been thinking about buying one of these new coyote Powered mustangs. I’ve been thinking that I could just buy a fox body Mustang and super charge it and it end up running just as good as one of the newer coyote Mustangs. I know I won’t get the gas mileage as one of the newer mustangs however I am looking at it from a point of view where all the newer vehicles since after the year 2000 seem to have low reliability and always break. These older 5.0 motors Have no computers and are relatively easy to work on & diagnosing problems is less a hassle. Looking at it for spending the same amount of money to buy A newer 5.0 mustang I could just build up a fox body to do the same exact thing with more reliability for cheaper.
I even thought about the new edge 1999-2004 mustang to do this with cause you can fit larger tires on them and they handle better than the fox body. But I think again to computers how much do the computers control on the new edge being newer compared to the fox body mustangs?
What do you guys think about this idea? I am looking for opinions on this matter. Would you go the fox 1987-1993 or the new edge 1999-2004 route? How much more complex are the 4.6 2 valve engines compared to the Older 5.0 In electronics?
my end goal I would like 400-450 horsepower to the ground. I know In both of these the T-5 needs to be changed out as it’s a weak link.

Ps: I looked into the newer 2005-2009 model mustangs but they use a :poo:ty oil controlled timing system where the phasers can fail and ruin the whole engine By starving the cans of oil and ruining the head & cams & it making the timing chain jump.
(my 2006 Ford F-250 with triton 5.4 v8 just had this problem A month ago they want $7000 for a new engine & it’s the same :poo:ty engineered design as the 4.6 in the 2005-2009 mustangs so the s197 is out of the question the engines are junk though they have One of the nicest interior and body designs & on these I’m pretty sure I could use the stock manual tranny as it’s not aT-5 anymore and it’s beefier)
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
TheGrayt1 Considering Buying A 2011 Mustang Gt 6mt W/ The Brembo Package At 49k Miles. Thoughts And Pros/cons? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
Cervini's Auto Designs 05-2011 Mustang Cervini's Tail Lamp Conversion Group Buy!!! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 16
L 2011 Mustang 5.0 GT order/buy price 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 26
Sparty92 Keep 2007 or buy 2011? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 15
'13_ImpactBlue_GT Who will be buying the 2011 V6 model 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 28
M New member- Where to buy a red convertible top? The Welcome Wagon 1
C Bad time to buy battery? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
A Advice on buying 96 cobra 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
A Fox Looking to buy fox top 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
My92cashtrap Paint and Body EP Ford bright red...where to buy? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
H How to know what year Fuel Pump to buy? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
G What Tuner to Buy SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Prerunner5.0 Buying a 5.8 swapped Stang, anything I should be aware of? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 34
R Expired Want to buy I-6 Engine Mounts 69-72 250 I6 Drivetrain Parts 1
revhead347 Buying Car Parts is somewhat pleasant now 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
FoxMustangLvr What car parts are you buying with your stimulus check? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 71
9 Should i buy a 3v 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
wicked93gs Is there somewhere to buy these braces? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
E WTB/Trade WANT TO BUY: ALMOND FOXBODY Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
B Buying a Fox this weekend. Can you estimate HP/Times? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
M Buying a used Mustang - how do you know what options it has? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
C 331 or 347 Kit, Where to buy 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
1 Fuel Gas Tank Replacement Parts Checklist - Where to buy? - 1987 Notchback Preservation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
B Where can I buy a gear shift knob for my 2006 with auto tranny? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
B WTB/Trade Wanted to Buy. 87-93 coupe rear seats. Interior Exterior Parts 1
Sycostang67 Looking to buy, what to look for? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
gonzo.ayres looking to sell my Mustang ii and buy an sn95. Anything to look for and look out for? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
gonzo.ayres looking at selling my mustang ii and buying an s197. Anything i should look for and look out for? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 6
usaf_branham Thinking about buying my old car back 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
Schnelly Would you buy a used GT500 Supercharger? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
F Where to buy A9L??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
F Best place to buy a new or rebuilt A9L? Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
N Engine Need Help - Looking to buy Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
S Would you buy a Mustang that you know had been raced? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
DemonGT How to buy new? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 10
paddyrk Interior and Upholstery Where can I buy rear seats?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
C What's it Worth? should i buy this fox body and what should i ask What is it Worth?!?!? 6
M Worth Buying 2007 GT Premium? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
S Was buying this car a huge mistake??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 53
Noobz347 Buying Your First Car - How Dealerships Rip You Off 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
N Deciding on which rims and tires to buy so there is no gap in the wheel well. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S New Guy about to buy The Welcome Wagon 1
J 2019 Mustang GT? Good buy? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
jord Fox Body 5.0 Mustang Valuation: Owners weigh-in on the buy/sell price today? What is it Worth?!?!? 56
B Should I Buy this mustang gt 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
ngiotta 95 Mustang - Where to buy trunk lock? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
J please help1988 saleen should i buy 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 44
M 1993 Mustang Cobra - need to replace rack and pinion. Need suggestions where to buy. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
Onesick99GT Buying Rear Tires Tomorrow Need help 99 GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
Cam Coppola Looking to buy rebuilt 94 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom