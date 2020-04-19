Buying a 5.8 swapped Stang, anything I should be aware of?

I've been shopping for a nice, built Mustang for the last few months. I came across a '94 GT with a 427 stroker that I really like.

I checked out the car last night and was very into it. The owner is going to have it detailed, replace a torn bushing on one of the A arms and getting the car "smogged." The plan is to meet back up on Wednesday after everything is ready and make a deal.

This will be the first Mustang I've ever owned, is there anything I should be on the lookout for or double check for before pulling the trigger?

Car has a 351w swap supposedly stroked to 427 (no paperwork to verify), T56 transmission,
D&D front K member and tubular A arms,
Maximum MotorSports front coil overs with adjustable Koni shocks, power rack and pinion, adjustable caster and camber plates and subframe connectors.

Everything was installed 7 years ago, there is zero paperwork for the build or the car except for a clean pink slip.
 

