Buying a Fox this weekend. Can you estimate HP/Times?

B

byronfootball11

New Member
Feb 25, 2020
1
0
1
21
Michigan
Hey guys picking up a fox here in a few days. Will be my first.
Here's what's done to it motor wise


Engine:

Trickflow 170's, rebuilt by baker engineering.

Comp Cams XE270HR-14 Duration 270/276, Lift .512/.512

GT-40 Tubular upper intake monifold

TFS 6.700 Chromemoly Pushrods

TFS Pushrod Guide Plate

Arp 7/16 Rocker Studs

Comp Cams High Energy Die Cast Aluminum Rocker Arms

Ford Racing Hydraulic Roller Lifters

Cloyes Double Roller Timing Set

BBK 1/5/8" Chrome Long Tube Headers

BBK 2.5" H-Pipe

Flow Masters Supper 44 Series Mufflers

Flow Master Tail Pipes

Heater Core Bypass

Ford Performance 9mm Plugs Wires

24LB Injectors With Fresh O rings and Caps With Calibrated MAF

New Cap and Rotor

Edelbrock 65 MM Throttle Body

Electric Fan

AC and Smog Pump Delete

Any guesses on what power or times would be?
He said he neve got it dynoed.

Super excited about this car!
 

