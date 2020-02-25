Buying a Fox this weekend. Can you estimate HP/Times?

Hey guys picking up a fox here in a few days. Will be my first.

Here's what's done to it motor wise





Engine:



Trickflow 170's, rebuilt by baker engineering.



Comp Cams XE270HR-14 Duration 270/276, Lift .512/.512



GT-40 Tubular upper intake monifold



TFS 6.700 Chromemoly Pushrods



TFS Pushrod Guide Plate



Arp 7/16 Rocker Studs



Comp Cams High Energy Die Cast Aluminum Rocker Arms



Ford Racing Hydraulic Roller Lifters



Cloyes Double Roller Timing Set



BBK 1/5/8" Chrome Long Tube Headers



BBK 2.5" H-Pipe



Flow Masters Supper 44 Series Mufflers



Flow Master Tail Pipes



Heater Core Bypass



Ford Performance 9mm Plugs Wires



24LB Injectors With Fresh O rings and Caps With Calibrated MAF



New Cap and Rotor



Edelbrock 65 MM Throttle Body



Electric Fan



AC and Smog Pump Delete



Any guesses on what power or times would be?

He said he neve got it dynoed.



Super excited about this car!