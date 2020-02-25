Buying a Fox this weekend. Can you estimate HP/Times?

byronfootball11
Feb 25, 2020
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 21
Hey guys picking up a fox here in a few days. Will be my first.
Here's what's done to it motor wise
Engine:
Trickflow 170's, rebuilt by baker engineering.
Comp Cams XE270HR-14 Duration 270/276, Lift .512/.512
GT-40 Tubular upper intake monifold
TFS 6.700 Chromemoly Pushrods
TFS Pushrod Guide Plate
Arp 7/16 Rocker Studs
Comp Cams High Energy Die Cast Aluminum Rocker Arms
Ford Racing Hydraulic Roller Lifters
Cloyes Double Roller Timing Set
BBK 1/5/8" Chrome Long Tube Headers
BBK 2.5" H-Pipe
Flow Masters Supper 44 Series Mufflers
Flow Master Tail Pipes
Heater Core Bypass
Ford Performance 9mm Plugs Wires
24LB Injectors With Fresh O rings and Caps With Calibrated MAF
New Cap and Rotor
Edelbrock 65 MM Throttle Body
Electric Fan
AC and Smog Pump Delete
Any guesses on what power or times would be?
He said he neve got it dynoed.
Super excited about this car!
