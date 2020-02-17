Buying a used Mustang - how do you know what options it has?

mode101
I am looking for a 2018+ GT convertible. Is there a list of option codes somewhere on the car that tells me every option code it has?
I know on GM cars there is a sticker that shows all the option codes (RPO codes) the car has, does Ford do something similar?
I am looking for one that has the Mag ride and dual mode exhaust option.
thanks!
