Buying Car Parts is somewhat pleasant now

I've been ordering car parts this week, and it's not like it was in the past. Someone is actually excited that you called. I called UPR today to buy an axle girdle, and the salesman just told me everything there is to know about axle girdles without even asking, then didn't even bother with charging shipping or taxes. I spent money at Summit a few weeks ago, and they sent me a voucher for $70 today.



Kurt