Buying first Mustang - need help

W

Whitestone

New Member
Sep 28, 2022
1
0
1
48
Malvern, Pa
Hi all. Fist post here so go easy on me please. I just bought a 91 GT convertible, 1 owner, 121k miles, some kind of metallic red (Wild Strawberry?) with black top. I’ll post some pics once I get off my phone.

Anyway, I need to order some parts:

What all season tires do you recommend? I am in PA and would like to drive it as much as possible through the year.

Where would you recommend I order parts from? Need a engine temp pressure sender, drivers door handle, new carpet set.

It’s been in a barn for the past 5 years. I’ll be going through the ignition, suspension, cooling system etc.. I’m sure more pets will be needed for those too.

Please let me if you have any recommendations for me to look at. I am totally new to this mark.

6DFB0814-CE5B-46C7-882E-3BE32FB589C5.jpeg
 

Attachments

  • 20A1E88C-9CC1-4CFF-B66B-12733959E282.jpeg
    20A1E88C-9CC1-4CFF-B66B-12733959E282.jpeg
    605.6 KB · Views: 1
  • 0DA8A651-3036-4F6F-87A2-775DC035CF99.jpeg
    0DA8A651-3036-4F6F-87A2-775DC035CF99.jpeg
    602.3 KB · Views: 1
  • 24F3A24A-FC93-4184-9F1F-4EC192B7F537.jpeg
    24F3A24A-FC93-4184-9F1F-4EC192B7F537.jpeg
    577.9 KB · Views: 1
