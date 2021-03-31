Hi all,



This past weekend I replaced the cap, rotor, ignition wires, and coil on my 1990 5.0. The car has 87k miles on it and when I pulled the cap and rotor they appeared to be original to the car.



I had no issues prior to the swap other than an occasional long crank time to start. After replacing the coil cap rotor and wires, I now have a buzz coming from the coil, identified by using a piece of wood as a stethoscope and isolating the buzzing to the coil itself.



The coil I used was an inexpensive autozone brand one so I figured it was poor quality, so I sourced a new OEM Motorcraft unit from Amazon to replace it with. The buzzing did not go away upon replacing with the Motorcraft one, so I find myself a bit stumped.



Foolishly I threw away the original wires and coil so i can't reinstall them. Grr!



Any ideas what would cause the buzz? Can anyone recommend a quality aftermarket coil?



Thanks in advance !