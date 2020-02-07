BYE BYE BYE

BlancaStang went to her new home yesterday. It was a biter sweet goodbye, but, she is not with a new Daddy who has the financial means to finish her restoration and to finish it properly. I am now the very happy owner of a 2012 Fusion. Hate to admit it but I like the Fusion better than the stang. So, I bid you all goodbye. Thanks for all of the guidance and support over the past many months. Keep those stangs on the road, drive safe, and God speed!