Bypass/Blowoff Valves on supercharged 2v's

If I were you i'd look into a blow off valve. It is different than a bypass valve. The bypass valve prevents you from overboosting your engine, which can be changed for different boost levels. A blow off valve, is mounted on the intake pipe between the supercharger or turbo, and the throttle body, and releases excess boost when you let your foot off the gas. Not only will it prevent boost from hitting the blades of the turbine when you let off the gas, but it will give an interesting sound...different brands sound different, and wheather you go atmostpheric or recirculating will also determine the sound. I dunno too much about aplications for superchargers, but i've heard they are out there, I don't see how they would work any different from a turbo blow off valve.