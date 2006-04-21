Bypass/Blowoff Valves on supercharged 2v's

imblown-ru
How do they work and sound? does it have to be intercooled, and is there a benefit from putting them on a non intercooled setup like mine? Thanks for any help!
imblown-ru said:im pretty sure i dont have one on their now.
Yes, if you get an intercooler it will most likly have a Bypass valve in the kit for your specific blower. Keep the bypass valve because that is the way the kit is designed. You may have boost problems and other issues.imblown-ru said:so should i put on a blowoff valve before my i/c? it wouldnt affect anything would it?
SRT Handz said:The bypass valve keeps the boost up in the supercharger. Some kits dont include one cause you dont really "need it"
The baseline vortec kit doesnt come with one but when you get and aftercooler you get a Bypass valve
with the Vortech or Paxton kit, you get a plastic "T" fitting to splice into your vacuum line.imblown-ru said:ok. i mean i guess i worded my question wrong. im a big turbo guy and know how BOV's work, just not exactly for a supercharger. where would i source the vacuum line to activate to blowoff valve?
