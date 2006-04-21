Bypass/Blowoff Valves on supercharged 2v's

How do they work and sound? does it have to be intercooled, and is there a benefit from putting them on a non intercooled setup like mine? Thanks for any help!
 

you should already have a bypass valve. they use the vacuum from the vacuum lines to keep the bypass closed when you are WOT but allow it to open at no/part throttle. the only difference between a bypass and blow off valve is that the blow off valve vents to the air while a bypass vents back before the supercharger. there isn't any advantage to converting to a blow off style on your car.
 
If I were you i'd look into a blow off valve. It is different than a bypass valve. The bypass valve prevents you from overboosting your engine, which can be changed for different boost levels. A blow off valve, is mounted on the intake pipe between the supercharger or turbo, and the throttle body, and releases excess boost when you let your foot off the gas. Not only will it prevent boost from hitting the blades of the turbine when you let off the gas, but it will give an interesting sound...different brands sound different, and wheather you go atmostpheric or recirculating will also determine the sound. I dunno too much about aplications for superchargers, but i've heard they are out there, I don't see how they would work any different from a turbo blow off valve.
 
ok. i mean i guess i worded my question wrong. im a big turbo guy and know how BOV's work, just not exactly for a supercharger. where would i source the vacuum line to activate to blowoff valve?
 
The bypass valve keeps the boost up in the supercharger. Some kits dont include one cause you dont really "need it"

The baseline vortec kit doesnt come with one but when you get and aftercooler you get a Bypass valve
 
imblown-ru said:
so should i put on a blowoff valve before my i/c? it wouldnt affect anything would it?
Click to expand...
Yes, if you get an intercooler it will most likly have a Bypass valve in the kit for your specific blower. Keep the bypass valve because that is the way the kit is designed. You may have boost problems and other issues.

and if you say "I just want the Blowoff Valve Sound" then i am officially naming you ricer of the week :SNSign:

If you can get the vortec race Bypass Valve.....sounds SOOO SiCK and it will work with vortec, Paxton and others.

Good Luck!!!:nice:
 
SRT Handz said:
The bypass valve keeps the boost up in the supercharger. Some kits dont include one cause you dont really "need it"

The baseline vortec kit doesnt come with one but when you get and aftercooler you get a Bypass valve
Click to expand...

not true, i've got a non-aftercooled Vortech kit. it came from Vortech with a Bosch bypass valve. i can show you the directions and parts list if you'd like.
 
imblown-ru said:
ok. i mean i guess i worded my question wrong. im a big turbo guy and know how BOV's work, just not exactly for a supercharger. where would i source the vacuum line to activate to blowoff valve?
Click to expand...
with the Vortech or Paxton kit, you get a plastic "T" fitting to splice into your vacuum line.
 
