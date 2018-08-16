Bypass smog pump question

Yank it all off and cap it either at the back of the heads, or at the metal tube that connects to the heads.
No cats, then you don't need the air injector pump.
I second keeping the parts, or offloading them. I've seen that total air setup go for $50-100 or so.
So what all do you need to do in regards to venting the gas tank. Mine is all gone now and the x pipe I just installed already had thy area cut and welded off. I read some where about needing to vent the tank or there is a risk for fire when deleting the smog system?
so the pipe on the back of the heads I can just cap it off at this big round thing going to the smog I'll see if it lets me post a pic and sorry I see it's a old post but this is were im at with being a 1st time owner and my vacuum lines please help me with this and I have a cap on the end to see if that's correct
put a hose clamp on it.
ya no cats and what about the tube coming off the h pipe
no cats right?