Bypass tfi

Assuming you are using an output like wled or tach out to trigger the TFI. You should be able to jumper pins 2 and 5 on the tfi harness with a standard fuse.



To do so, de-pin them from the connector and place the fuse across them then tape back in the harness.

Test the output before you tape them back for troubleshooting purposes.



You may need to set the output to going low in order to make it trigger this needs to be tested per application.



If you experience breakup when trying to advance the timing beyond 25-30* the likely the trigger is set backwards (going high vs going low)