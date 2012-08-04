I have a new 75 mm accufab throttle body for mt 1993 mustang gt, I put this on with a trickflow H/C/I kit. The problem I am having is coolant got sucked into the intake becuase the gasket does not seem to seal well. Ive replaced the gasket twice. I called accufab and they recomend to bypass the coolant lines to the egr spacer. I live in new england and dont drive the car past november, so it is hardly below 35 to 40 degrees if I take the car out. Can i just bypass the two coolant lines that go to the egr spacer? should I block off each coolant line end individually or make a bypass hose to put between them instead? Is there anything else I should do? I dont want to keep having the problem with coolant going into the intake, so bypassing it seems like the best thing to do?