Engine Bypassing Coolant Lines From Egr Block On Accufab Throttle Body

1993whtstang



Aug 2, 2011
Massachusetts
I have a new 75 mm accufab throttle body for mt 1993 mustang gt, I put this on with a trickflow H/C/I kit. The problem I am having is coolant got sucked into the intake becuase the gasket does not seem to seal well. Ive replaced the gasket twice. I called accufab and they recomend to bypass the coolant lines to the egr spacer. I live in new england and dont drive the car past november, so it is hardly below 35 to 40 degrees if I take the car out. Can i just bypass the two coolant lines that go to the egr spacer? should I block off each coolant line end individually or make a bypass hose to put between them instead? Is there anything else I should do? I dont want to keep having the problem with coolant going into the intake, so bypassing it seems like the best thing to do?
 

1993whtstang



Aug 2, 2011
Massachusetts
I know i have read in other posts that if you have a cobra intake that you can bypass them, does the same go for the trickflow track heat intake that i got installed? will it still gt to hot from exhaust gases?

Thank you!
 
stang&2Birds



May 4, 2000
New England. :-) CT/MA
You can take a piece of brake line and just connect the two hoses to each other.
However, you then must disconnect & plug the vacuum line to the EGR. You can not bypass the EGR cooling plate and still have the EGR operational.

Yes, doing the above will throw a code. You can get an EGR eliminator. If you're in MA, then as I understand, no smog check for the Fox.

Good Luck.
 
Chuckman



Oct 21, 2005
st. louis, mo
stang&2Birds said:
You can take a piece of brake line and just connect the two hoses to each other.
However, you then must disconnect & plug the vacuum line to the EGR. You can not bypass the EGR cooling plate and still have the EGR operational.

Yes, doing the above will throw a code. You can get an EGR eliminator. If you're in MA, then as I understand, no smog check for the Fox.

Good Luck.
the coolant lines on the spacer have NOTHING to do with the egr valve, they are there to warm up the air charge in cold climates. just cap em off and be done with it, it wont throw any codes or anything. i ghetto-rigged mine years ago because of this same issue, just cut the lines short and used a bolt in the hose and clamped it.
 
f8tlfiveo



Aug 8, 2007
Lancaster, PA
Chuckman said:
the coolant lines on the spacer have NOTHING to do with the egr valve, they are there to warm up the air charge in cold climates. just cap em off and be done with it, it wont throw any codes or anything. i ghetto-rigged mine years ago because of this same issue, just cut the lines short and used a bolt in the hose and clamped it.
lol....yes you are right.. Mine has been off for a very long time also.. I got rid of the hose all together though.. You can pull the hose off the front and cap it with a nipple. And take the fitting out of the back of the intake and plug it. Home depot or lowes will have the fitting you will need. It is a pipe fitting... I think 3/8 but not positive.
 
f8tlfiveo



Aug 8, 2007
Lancaster, PA
1993whtstang said:
Also, do I have to cap off the two nipples on the EGR spacer that the two lines used to hook to? thanks again!
I would just so you don't get any unmetered air into the engine.. If you were getting coolant before air will get in if they are not capped... Basically a vacuum leak.
 
F

Fox8950

Jun 29, 2007
Chuckman said:
the coolant lines on 0the spacer have NOTHING to do with the egr valve, they are there to warm up the air charge in cold climates. just cap em off and be done with it, it wont throw any codes or anything. i ghetto-rigged mine years ago because of this same issue, just cut the lines short and used a bolt in the hose and clamped it.
The coolant in the spacer very much has something to do with the egr system .. exhaust gasses piped back into the motor are what, 400+ degrees at idle? .. this is the only reason to have coolant (which is typically 195ish degrees) going thru your air intake. If you have your EGR system functional I'd keep them hooked up the coolant actually does draw down the recycled exhaust gas temp, if not your doing nothing but heating up your intake air temp for no reason. Cold starting is all handled by the computer.
 
ratio411



Apr 21, 2002
Pensacola FL
The EGR is not supposed to run at idle...

From what I understand, the reason for the water behind the TB is too keep the throttle blade from icing over in cold weather.
I lived in Minnesota for a while, and even though my car stayed parked most of the winter, I did drive it on occasion in VERY cold weather, and never had a problem with the coolant bypassed. Just my experience, yours may vary.

BTW: On the truck 5.0, the water is in the TB, not the EGR, so the arguement that the water is cooling the EGR system doesn't hold true in my mind. I have my truck TB water bypassed too.
 
95Vert383AOD



Jun 10, 2008
Providence, RI
The EGR isn't "Piped" on an older FOX mustang. You can run a "bypass" piece of fuel line or cap them your choice.

Matter of fact i used a delete plate and just plugged EGR in and let it dangle in the back of the motor until i got it tuned out with a chip. The EGR isn't a sensor...Its just a Valve. It can't sense temperature. The only time the EGR will throw a code is if it physically fails.

Deleting an EGR is Very easy. Deleting the coolant lines is even easier.

To avoid intake leaks i recommend a gasket dressing by permatex that you can brush lightly on the gasket. If not put a extremely thin amount of RTV gasket maker on both sides of the gasket.

Chris
 
Mustang5L5



Feb 18, 2001
Massachusetts
Just an FYI, icing can occur at temps above freezing. Just because you drive in warmer temps doesn't exclude it from happening. Whenever you have a pressure drop from high to low you get cooling. It's the principle that allows AC systems to function. Depending on the humidity, you can ice pretty quickly.

My opinion has always been to repair problems correctly rather than perform bandaid fixes. Liquids are generally larger molecules than gases, do if you have a coolant leak, then you will now have a vacuum leak.


Sent from my iPhone 4S using Tapatalk
 
M

mattys91gt

Feb 3, 2022
Plymouth Massachusetts
1993whtstang said:
I know i have read in other posts that if you have a cobra intake that you can bypass them, does the same go for the trickflow track heat intake that i got installed? will it still gt to hot from exhaust gases?

Thank you!
where is Massachusetts u from I need to find someone people close to me I could use some help with mine and of course I'd pay
 
Noobz347



Jan 4, 1985
Box behind Walmart
mattys91gt said:
where is Massachusetts u from I need to find someone people close to me I could use some help with mine and of course I'd pay
Try placing an ad in this forum for physical help:

www.stangnet.com

Services - Tuning, Welding, Mechanic, Body Work...

Personal Services Provided / Help Wanted
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com

Use the [Service Wanted] tag. Don't put personal information into your thread other than your region/city.

If somebody responds to your request you can exchange information via Private Message.

To start a Private Message, hover over the person's avatar and select [Start Conversaion].
 
