Engine Bypassing MSD ignition.

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
148
44
38
Hey guys,

So this is the second time I've attempted this. Once bypassed, the car seems to run the same (at idle at least) as if the msd is hooked up.

My problem is my aftermarket Autometer tach is erratic while idling. It's bouncing from 1,000-2000 rpms even though the engine isn't.

I took the tach trigger wire from the MSD and attached it to the negative side of the ignition coil.

What I can't understand is why I have another wire spliced into the positive side of the ignition coil. Per all the instructions I've found on installing a MSD ignition, no wire should need to go to it.

Both of these wires that I mentioned I believe go inside the car. I have a Florida 5.0 Autometer gauge setup.

My MSD is mounted right where the battery normally is. I planned on putting the battery back in the engine bay. So I thought about going back to the stock ignition setup. If I can't figure this out, I may just try to mount the MSD ignition box inside the fender.

Sorry for the long post.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
John Dirks Jr boost bypass valve 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
John Dirks Jr bypass valve 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
Fox5-0 For Sale HKS Bypass Valve Engine and Power Adder 0
D Thermostst housing bypass outlet 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
dz01 Heater Core Bypass Process 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
wolfheads Bypass smog pump question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
J Engine 1991 Power steering bypass Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
L Engine Does '87 GT have Thermacor Bypass and Diverter Solonoids Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Sparky714 Forced Induction Vortech bypass valve advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
M SN95 Thermactor Air Bypass Valve 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
88-90ConVerts Need Help On How To Bypass The Nss Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
88-90ConVerts Electrical Bypassing The Nns?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
S 5.0 Swap Pats Bypass 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
R Bypassed Mach, Tweeter Ques 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
W Coolant Bypass Valve SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
F Heater Hose Bypass Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
j0rd4n Bypassing Power Steering 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 38
P V6 Engine '99 Vs '02 Differences - Egr / Exhaust Manifolds / Air Bypass Valve 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Steven Pech How Do I Bypass Clutch Safety Witch On An 89 Fox? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
P Smog Pump Bypass Question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
Morri896 Heater Core Bypass 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Detroiit Forced Induction Bypass Valve? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Bassbosst91 4.6l Heater Core Bypass With Restricter SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
85rkyboby Bypass / Dead Head 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
enyawix Electrical Bypass Key Transponder SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
dz01 Does Air Bypass Valve And Air Diverter Valve Affect Idle? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
JOSH'S BLOWN 5.0 Anyone Running Open Bypass Valve? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 8
M Can I Bypass My Heater Core Without Removing The Quick Connects? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
cobra10494 Bypassing/removing Crane Ignition Box Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
15austin Bypass Valve Vac Lines Where They Go Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
spdsht Indash Dvd Bypass Play While Driving Mustang Sound & Shine All 12
T 5.0 Effects Of Smog Bypass 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
J Bypass Ngs Switch On Trans. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Reef Blue 5.0 Boostmaster bypass 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Reef Blue 5.0 Boostmaster bypass Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
87MustangGT5.0 Fox factory amp bypass with a twist Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
S A/c delete bypass pulley SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
bluovalforever Panel dimmer switch bypass Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
nickstone302 Forced Induction Bypass Valve Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
7991LXnSHO Bypass And Diverter Valve Questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
1993whtstang Engine Bypassing Coolant Lines From Egr Block On Accufab Throttle Body Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
horseballz Blocking Off Coolant Bypass On Sbf? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
F Electrical Mach 460 Bypass Install 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
Bonez8791 Vortech Bypass Valve Piping??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
JordanB21 Need Help: Mach 460, replace HU w/aftermarket, w/o bypassing amps, and add sub Mustang Sound & Shine All 4
99FiveOh Smog bypass and Vortech 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
revhead347 Heater Core reroute. And that bypass hose thingy. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
87redgt Supercharger BOV or Bypass? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
3 Overdrive bypass switch no working SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
M Bypass AC Clutch (stranded at work!) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom