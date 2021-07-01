Price: $80City: Grand RapidsState: MichiganModel: 5.0 Mustangs w/ mass airDescription: I have a used 73mm C&L mass air meter with the stock (CL-101) and Orange CL-097 calibration tubes. This meter mounts on the stock bracket.Year: 86-93 w/ stock/bigger injectors or 94-95 w/ bigger injectorsI suggest doing some searching to see what combinations this meter and the tubes will work for. I found some saying the CL-097 is for 94-95 and others say it will work for 86-93 w/ a conical air filter mounted on the meter. I also have the stock bracket if you need it - will throw it in for $15.