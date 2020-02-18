For Sale C3W ECU Recently Rebuilt $200

I have the C3W ecu (1993 5.0 Auto) which was recently rebuilt by ECU Exchange and works 100% perfect. I switched over to a pimpxs megasquirt and do not need this any longer. It was in the car for about 6 months after rebuild, and driven maybe once a week. This will work on any 5.0 mass air AOD car.

$200

Will Ship to any state in the U.S.of A....

c3w.jpg


c3w-1.jpg
 
