Mstng93SSP
You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
-
- Nov 29, 1999
-
- 1,563
-
- 1,776
-
- 174
I have the C3W ecu (1993 5.0 Auto) which was recently rebuilt by ECU Exchange and works 100% perfect. I switched over to a pimpxs megasquirt and do not need this any longer. It was in the car for about 6 months after rebuild, and driven maybe once a week. This will work on any 5.0 mass air AOD car.
$300
Chris
Mililani, Hawaii
Will Ship to any state in the U.S.of A....
$300
Chris
Mililani, Hawaii
Will Ship to any state in the U.S.of A....