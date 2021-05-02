C4 issue

Mystang66

Mystang66

Member
Jul 23, 2011
64
10
19
Minneapolis, MN
C4 tranny question. I put a quart in the converter before installing it. I then added about 4 more quarts (which read as “overfull”) before starting it and running through the gears. So, it has about five total quarts in it. After running through the gears a few times and the car warming up, it’s still showing somewhat “overfull” and it makes a whining noise in reverse. It should hold more than that, correct? I took the inspection panel back off and removed the converter bolts to check to make sure the converter was seated properly. Im at a loss. Any suggestions. It’s the original recently rebuilt C4, 1977 Ghia with 302. It performed ok before I pulled it out a few weeks ago to do the rear main seal.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Justin87
Drivetrain C4 swap shifter question for Foxbody guys
Replies
4
Views
461
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Justin87
Justin87
S
Constant chirping noise from clutch/trans!!!
Replies
4
Views
618
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
GT4Lyfe
G
S
4R70w Transmission Level Confusing?
Replies
1
Views
390
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
snuup408
S
NateKerr
Drivetrain Horrible noise
Replies
9
Views
602
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
NateKerr
NateKerr
J
1968 302 / C4 Vibration Issue Mystery
Replies
7
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Onetim
Onetim
Top Bottom