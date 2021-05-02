C4 tranny question. I put a quart in the converter before installing it. I then added about 4 more quarts (which read as “overfull”) before starting it and running through the gears. So, it has about five total quarts in it. After running through the gears a few times and the car warming up, it’s still showing somewhat “overfull” and it makes a whining noise in reverse. It should hold more than that, correct? I took the inspection panel back off and removed the converter bolts to check to make sure the converter was seated properly. Im at a loss. Any suggestions. It’s the original recently rebuilt C4, 1977 Ghia with 302. It performed ok before I pulled it out a few weeks ago to do the rear main seal.