Hello all!I don't have a classic mustang but I do have an old school classic mustang transmission in my Foxbody and I am hoping to get some help with a leaking pan.My 1990 GT has a C4 transmission from a 1973 Mavrick with a 302. It was rebuilt a few years ago to go with my new engine. I got the engine and transmission in the car this summer and have been driving and enjoying the upgraded ride.However the C4 has developed a leak from the pan. (or what I think is the pan) and I am having trouble tracking it down and figuring out how to get it to stop.First I pulled the pan, check it for flatness and simply replaced the gasket. I used a rubber one piece. That helped but it was still leaking pretty good.Next I replaced the gasket with ablue silicone and steel gasket, replaced the bolts with studs, and used sealant RTV. It still seems to be leaking, although not nearly as bad. I also pulled the flexible transmission dipstick, checked the O-rings and applied RTV to it before re-installing it.I am looking for any advice from guys who know this transmission better than I do and my questions are:1. Is this a common problem with C4 transmissions? and If so, what has worked for ya'll to fix it?2. Could it be a leak from another area? are their known trouble spots on these?3. Every torque spec I could find said 12-16 ft/lbs for these but with a deep pan performance pan, and a thick gasket; should I try and tighten it more? I assume most of those specs are from a short steel pan but who knows.Any help or ideas of places to check would be helpful. It doesn't seem to be leaking anywhere else but who knows.Some photos showing that the trans looks dry everywhere else. (note the picture of the pan was fromI changed to the silicone gasket and replaced the bolts with studs)thanks for any input-Justin