Caddilac XTS 14" Brembo brakes on a Mustang.

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
Just messing around with this setup, no intention of running it, but pretty impressed how it fits together. Not strictly 100% bolt on though..but can be.

Cobra 13" rotor on the right.

004DA454-953E-467E-B023-7983607EA200.jpeg.jpg


They are Junkyard Caddy XTS Brembos, and GT500 14" rotors. I paid $90 for the paid of brembos from a recycler, and $70 a rotor. Grand total $230.

However, they need some modification, Approx 0.075" needs to be machined off the mounting flange of the caliper, and the caliper mount inserts need to be removed and replaced with modified machined inserts with a 1mm offset. Basically...you need some machining skills and equipment to do this swap. After that....100% bolt on

But...I don't have wheels big enough to clear these, so this is the end of the road. just a fun experiement.
 
KRUISR

KRUISR

Apr 16, 2015
Well it's happening....

Here is my mock up with rim.

20210615_211604.jpg 20210615_202550.jpg

18x9 Saleen Reps, 14" x 1.26" Shelby rotors, XTS calipers. Needed to shave about 0.075 off the caliper mount flanges (as Mustang5L5 said), made a set of inserts with 1mm/3mm offset hole like he has made. I get 0.030/0.036 side to side clearance between rotor and caliper. Everything spins smooth with no contact.

I also cut a little more material to allow calipers lower on rotor.

20210615_185557.jpg
I clearanced into the caliper to the blue marks...
20210615_192912.jpg
 
KRUISR

KRUISR

Apr 16, 2015
20210615_202134.jpg 20210615_211617.jpg 20210615_211634.jpg

Wheels are 18x9 with 24mm offset. No spacers required.
 
KRUISR

KRUISR

Apr 16, 2015
For comparison...

20210522_201454.jpg 20210615_201026.jpg

13.23" rotor with Cobra caliper vs 14" and XTS Brembo. Same wheel.
 
stanglx2002

stanglx2002

Jul 7, 2005
Looking forward to seeing this completed, since I have been thinking of changing the calipers out for these over the custom 05-09 Mustang GT ones I have now on the 14" rotor.
 
KRUISR

KRUISR

Apr 16, 2015
20210615_202458.jpg
Pads just barely stick up above rotor.

20210615_202509.jpg 20210615_202521.jpg

And as I said above, I have 0.030 and 0.036 clearance between rotor and caliper.

20210615_203312.jpg
 
KRUISR

KRUISR

Apr 16, 2015
My current caliper setup is Lincoln LS calipers all around. That's dual piston (40/38) in front and 43 in the rear. I am using a '95 booster and MC and prop valve from a '00 non ABS car - I believe it is 1.0625" bore. My plan is to keep the Lincoln rears and keep MC/booster as I already have installed.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Feb 18, 2001
Steel1 said:
Nice !
What booster / mc set-up do you need with that combo ?
When i was going to install the ATS setup (same front caliper piston sizes) i was going to use the 94-95 GT 1 1/16" MC with the taurus 43mm rear calipers
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Feb 18, 2001
I have the machine prints somewhere on here in a thread. I’ll have to search when back on a computer
 
KRUISR

KRUISR

Apr 16, 2015
I used Mustang5L5's prints as reference and crudely turned out some. I used an old 1" shaft (out of the scrap bin at work) and turned it down to the 0.793" diameter in the prints.

I also elongated the holes in the caliper mount to better allow moving caliper closer to hub center.

20210615_210848.jpg 20210615_210852.jpg
 
95BlueStallion

95BlueStallion

Feb 22, 2007
You guys are making me want to pay you to set this up and ship it to me. I don’t have the machines to do the work, but a big brake upgrade on my list of next mods. I still have rear drums, and wanted to build a full on kit.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Feb 18, 2001
There’s a guy who sells them already done. Same dimensions as what I modeled up. Even comes with a rotor spacer if you don’t want to mill the caliper. It’s meant for the ATS brake setup, but the inserts will work on the XTS setup too. Unsure the dimensions on the rotor spacer though

S&S engineering on FB
326F596D-D1D0-4D0C-BF03-5CEEEAE40E95.png
 
KRUISR

KRUISR

Apr 16, 2015
Based on my mock up, I shaved the 0.075 (or approximately) off the caliper, added the inserts and that's it. No other spacers under rotor or under wheel.

To shave the material off the caliper, I used an angle grinder with a stripping disc and a digital caliper to check my progress. I also repeatedly test fit on spindle and rotor to balance the side to side spacing between caliper and rotor.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Feb 18, 2001
2013-2019 XTS base model (non-V) have the brembos that work with the 14” rotor

2013-2019 ATS have a similar brembo (same piston size and same exact pads) that use the 13” rotor.
 
