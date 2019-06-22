Cadillac ATS Brembo calipers

Ok, dug into this and got some parts.Not a bolt on swap, as claimed incorrectly. The road racing forums are giving flak on this mod.To get them to fit Cobra 13.1 rotors, you need to open up the spindle mounting holes to 14mm and slot them about 0.5mm towards each other. You also need to mill off about 0.075" off the mounting face of the mount ears.Then you need to remove about 8mm of the pad material because the rotor diameter needs to be about 13.4" vs the smaller cobra rotors.So...some work needs to be done.I think there is a better way. The calipers have steel inserts so they will mount a variety of spindles. My thought it to machine up a new insert with a m12 threaded hole offset 0.5mm to match up to the SN95 spindle spacingYou can see in the bolt hole, that if you go to a smaller m12 bolt that th sn95 use, you do have room to offset them inward, and perhaps upward as well to sit the Caliper lower and cover the cobra rotor betterI also think there's a better rotor to use too. I refuse to slot my spindle or shave brake pads. Needs to be bolt on or nothing at all.I bought that Caliper for $50, so I'm definitely curious about doing this swap "correctly"