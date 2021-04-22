I had my Capri RS 5.0 since new and that is a 39-year run. This 5.0 is the original engine that's never been cracked open except for replacing the intake gaskets that leaked oil. You know that cork ends. So you figure a modest 10k miles per year would equate to 390k miles over 39 years. Well, it read at 368k and since the last few years+, I maybe put 3k or less since I'm retired and don't have to drive daily to work.It failed twice during those 39 years, one was a diverter valve and the other was a faulty EGR valve and that was a long long long time ago.So had to smog the Capri since Cali still requires it and this is my results from today.Red is max levelsYellow is my levelsGreen PASSED!!!!