I had my Capri RS 5.0 since new and that is a 39-year run. This 5.0 is the original engine that's never been cracked open except for replacing the intake gaskets that leaked oil. You know that cork ends. So you figure a modest 10k miles per year would equate to 390k miles over 39 years. Well, it read at 368k and since the last few years+, I maybe put 3k or less since I'm retired and don't have to drive daily to work.

It failed twice during those 39 years, one was a diverter valve and the other was a faulty EGR valve and that was a long long long time ago.
So had to smog the Capri since Cali still requires it and this is my results from today.

Red is max levels
Yellow is my levels
Green PASSED!!!! :)

Smog Check 4-22-21.jpg
 

