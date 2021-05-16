Caliper Pin - 99 Mustang Calipers

(Can someone move this to tech please, posted in wrong spot).

Looking to see if anyone has had luck picking up this caliper pin at their local auto store? Not finding it currently when searching online, would rather not go through LMR for these if possible to get them local. i picked up a set of remans (Cardone) when doing the brakes, but don't believe either caliper came with those pins.

lmr.com

Mustang Cobra Front Brake Caliper Pin & Bolt Set (94-04) Bullitt/Mach 1/Cobra

Restore your 94-04 Bullitt, Cobra, or Mach 1 brake calipers with this replacement pin & bolt set!
lmr.com lmr.com

Thanks.
 
