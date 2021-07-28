I have an 86 GT that out of the clear blue, has an inexplicable issue.

When I start the car, it starts up and dies 2 seconds later. Rinse and repeat, regardless of how many times I try.

I remove the chip in my A9L computer (it has been tuned) and it runs, roughly, but it runs.



I have dumped codes, I get 22 (BAP out of self test range), 63 (TP circuit below min voltage), and 66 (MAF circuit below min voltage). With KOEO, I checked the TPS sweep with an analog volt meter and it increases and decreases as normal when opening the throttle. Tested all 3 at their connector unplugged between tan/white and sig return and all were at 5.07v.



I noticed one time when it was started and running, that if I twisted the computer (and consequently the wires) the car died. I checked my wiring from my MAF conversion I did in 2015 and I had a bad solder to the MAF ground. Fixed that, issue did not go away. Found the connector to the MAF had some shoddy connections, replaced the connector, problem did not go away.



I have been testing for continuity on circuits that I believe should not have continuity and I am stuck on the fact that (with the computer unplugged, testing at the connector) pin 37/57 have continuity with 40/60, which tells me it should be a short, right? However I have no fires, smoke, or anything I would expect with a direct short to ground. I even unplugged every sensor/10pin connectors/relay that uses circuit 37/57 and there is still continuity between 37/57 and 40/60.



Has anybody had an issue similar before? I am hoping jrichker is still around!