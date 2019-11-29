Engine cam 302

M

Mowfast64

New Member
Mar 14, 2018
3
0
1
70
I'm rebuilding a 302 roller all stock, but I would like a lopey sound at idle. I've been told to use a stage 1 cam. What cam can I use with all stock parts? I'm on a low budget. Thanks for any help you can give me.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


S

southcross2631

Member
Dec 13, 2019
37
29
18
70
Athens,Tn
People buy cams and don't know what or why they are buying them. You need to know the weight, gear ratio,stick or automatic. Intake ,carb, heads, compression ratio. Desired usage ? Are you just cruising around ? A trip to the drag strip now and then. Are you going to pull a trailer ? Do you have power brakes ?
People usually buy too much cam and then have to suffer with bad gas mileage , poor low end performance.
what are the specs to a stage 1 cam ? There are a lot better cams than the Ford letter cams . Comp cams makes some awesome hyd. roller cams . Check with Anderson cams.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2Blue2 and General karthief
M

Mowfast64

New Member
Mar 14, 2018
3
0
1
70
Thanks for the reply! This engine is in a 1986 Fox Body . rear end is a 373, 5 speed, stock heads, flat top pistons. The compression should be around 1.9 . Just going to use it for cruising. The builder told my to stay around the mid .400 on the cam lift. I can use any help on choosing a cam. Thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Engine 302 Roller Build Fox Engine Swaparoo 2
Mike81 Cam profile for 79 302? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
MoDriver SOLD 5.0/302 Roller Lifter Valvetrain/Cam Components Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
PakstinN Bent 302 Cam?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S 66 Mustang Exhaust 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
Similar threads
Engine 302 Roller Build
Cam profile for 79 302?
SOLD 5.0/302 Roller Lifter Valvetrain/Cam Components
Bent 302 Cam??
66 Mustang Exhaust
Top Bottom