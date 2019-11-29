People buy cams and don't know what or why they are buying them. You need to know the weight, gear ratio,stick or automatic. Intake ,carb, heads, compression ratio. Desired usage ? Are you just cruising around ? A trip to the drag strip now and then. Are you going to pull a trailer ? Do you have power brakes ?

People usually buy too much cam and then have to suffer with bad gas mileage , poor low end performance.

what are the specs to a stage 1 cam ? There are a lot better cams than the Ford letter cams . Comp cams makes some awesome hyd. roller cams . Check with Anderson cams.