Cam choice help

It's 306



Holly terminator x

Trickflow track heat intake

76mm throttle buddy

Xe268h cam

30lb injectors

Pw heads 175cc 61cc 2.02 1.60 7/16 stud

It's a standard vehicle





Question is I'm looking to get some more Na power out of it and looking to go a bigger camshaft... to try and do this the engine is already out I was thinking aboutna x303..



Car is a summer cruiser not a daily



Any input would be appriciated