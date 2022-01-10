Cam choice help

Scottybronco
New Member
-
- Jan 16, 2019
-
- 25
-
- 1
-
- 3
-
- 35
Looking for some advice
It's 306
Holly terminator x
Trickflow track heat intake
76mm throttle buddy
Xe268h cam
30lb injectors
Pw heads 175cc 61cc 2.02 1.60 7/16 stud
It's a standard vehicle
Question is I'm looking to get some more Na power out of it and looking to go a bigger camshaft... to try and do this the engine is already out I was thinking aboutna x303..
Car is a summer cruiser not a daily
Any input would be appriciated
It's 306
Holly terminator x
Trickflow track heat intake
76mm throttle buddy
Xe268h cam
30lb injectors
Pw heads 175cc 61cc 2.02 1.60 7/16 stud
It's a standard vehicle
Question is I'm looking to get some more Na power out of it and looking to go a bigger camshaft... to try and do this the engine is already out I was thinking aboutna x303..
Car is a summer cruiser not a daily
Any input would be appriciated