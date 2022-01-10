Cam choice help

Looking for some advice

It's 306

Holly terminator x
Trickflow track heat intake
76mm throttle buddy
Xe268h cam
30lb injectors
Pw heads 175cc 61cc 2.02 1.60 7/16 stud
It's a standard vehicle


Question is I'm looking to get some more Na power out of it and looking to go a bigger camshaft... to try and do this the engine is already out I was thinking aboutna x303..

Car is a summer cruiser not a daily

Any input would be appriciated
 

I should not the heads state with the springs they have they will accept a max. 625 lift and I'm looking to keep the engine under 6500 absolute max maybe 6300
 
