Cam Phaser issue 2012 Mustang GT VCT

I have searched and read 2 pages worth of thread topics and learned a lot about stiff springs causing issues as well as VCT deletes.



However my issue is on a stock cams and stock springs 5.0.



I had the crankshaft balanced and the heads ported, since it spun a bearing due to an oiling issue and I was upgrading the oil pump.



During re-assembly I decided to replace all four phaser actuators, just since they were not that expensive and I had them out anyway.



The stock harness connectors did not fit the upgraded design (VIN correct) actuators so I had to splice in adapters recommended by the local Ford dealer parts department. I think I did a very decent job with the connections.



The car started right up as all is well mechanically except all four phasers are setting codes, and since the electronic valve timing is off, the car is running rough and it turns over a few times before starting.



Is there a sort of re-set / programming / calibration that needs to be done due to replacing the actuators and rebuilding the engine??