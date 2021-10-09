Cam question

Alright so, got cam questions. Motor I’m buulding currently has CNC ported NPI heads, 3cc pistons from an Aviator motor, Edelbrock intake manifold, MHS .550” lift springs, and Crower 0.060” offset retainers. I wont be revving this much higher than about 6500rpm. I was going to do either MHS Gen 2 2V Stage 2 Na cams or the MHS 5.4 2V Stage 2.5 cams, but I was offered a set of HiTech Stage 2 cams for stupid cheap (less than buying new PI cams kinda cheap). HiTechs are 234/[email protected]”, 111LSA, 0.545/0.495 lift on a 112 centerline, was thinking about timing them more around the 108-110 if I did them. The MHS 5.4 cams are 228/[email protected]”, 108 LSA, 0.550/0.500 lift on a 106 centerline, while the MHS Gen 2 2V cams are 224/[email protected]”, 111.5LSA, 0.550/0.530 lift on a 110 centerline. These also would potentially get bumped to a 108 centerline to take full advantage of the NPI’s extra clearance. I honestly dont know which cam would work best for my build out of those three given that I dont want all my gains to be in the top end, would love some advice.
 

