Engine Cam Question

M

Middleagecrisis

Active Member
Aug 23, 2020
62
25
28
60
Seguin
Looking for some feedback (idle quality and power band) from anyone who's run either of the following HR cams:

Isky 371265275: Valve Lift Int/Ext. 0.500/0.520, ADV Duration Int/Ext. 265/275, 0.050 Duration Int/Ext. 218/228, Lobe Center 112
Lunati 51023: Valve Lift (Int/Exh): .522/.522; Advertised Duration (Int/Exh): 268/279; Duration @ .050 (Int/Exh): 215/224; LSA/ICL: 112/108;

Car is a 1993 GT weekend driver, fresh factory forged piston 302, mildly ported GT-40P's with Alex valve springs (.530 max lift), Typhoon intake (70MM T/B) with 30 lb. injectors, aftermarket Dyna-Mod ignition module and coil, off-road pipe dumping into a Magnaflow catback w/dumps, AOD with 3.27 gears. Currently, I've got the stock converter, but will probably put in a ~2500 converter when I install the engine.
 

