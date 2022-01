I have a 98 GT and I am getting ready to do a PI swap. While the heads are out I figure it would be a good time to do the cams and springs. My question is what will work best for a stock bottom end stage I or Stage 2? I have heard there are clearance issues with stage 3 and up. Looking to keep it naturally aspirated. I would love to have opinions or personal experience with this. Choosing between comp cam stage 1 or 2.