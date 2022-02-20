Cam selection for 92 5.0

I'm currently building a 92 5.0. The bottom end will be stock for now. I'm using aluminum heads: 2.02 in/1.60 ex, 190cc runners, 60cc combustion chamber. An air gap dual plain intake, Headman 1.78 ceramic headers, 650 Holley mech secondary, MSD 6A module and billet dizzy. I backing it up with a close ratio ol' school top loader. Im trying to get into the 400 hp range. My question is cam selection? Any help with advice on a street strip cam would be great. I am currently considering an Anderson N - 41.