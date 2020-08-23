Cam Swap 08GT

Hello All,



I am new to car modding, and am about to start ordering parts to my first engine upgrade. I am swapping my cams out for a set of Stage 2 SPR Comp Camps. I have researched and have already spec'd out the required parts but I have a question about what gaskets I will need to order. If anyone can give any insight on what type of gaskets will need to be bought for the swap I would appreciate it very much.



Thanks.