Cam Swap 08GT

ANewGuy
New Member
-
- Aug 23, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 22
Hello All,
I am new to car modding, and am about to start ordering parts to my first engine upgrade. I am swapping my cams out for a set of Stage 2 SPR Comp Camps. I have researched and have already spec'd out the required parts but I have a question about what gaskets I will need to order. If anyone can give any insight on what type of gaskets will need to be bought for the swap I would appreciate it very much.
Thanks.
I am new to car modding, and am about to start ordering parts to my first engine upgrade. I am swapping my cams out for a set of Stage 2 SPR Comp Camps. I have researched and have already spec'd out the required parts but I have a question about what gaskets I will need to order. If anyone can give any insight on what type of gaskets will need to be bought for the swap I would appreciate it very much.
Thanks.