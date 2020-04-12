Engine cam swap w/ 11r 190

PakstinN

PakstinN

Member
Jul 17, 2014
79
16
18
21
Hello All,

Recently, I rebuilt my 306 and topped it off with a set of tfs 11r 190's (56cc), and a lightly ported rpmii. I have a custom grind cam from ed curtis spec'd for another build of mine (ported gt40P's/explorer setup) .555/.558 224/220 @.050 111* LSA, and my question is should I be spending the $350 on another custom grind cam? will I feel enough of a gain with a new cam to justify the cost? The engine runs very well but I feel it may have more in it. car has 1-5/8 LT's, 2-1/2 offroad H, flowmasters, 24lb injectors (probably too small), pro m maf, 80 mm accufab tb....any advice is much appreciated!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ClevelandTim Engine Heads and Cam Swap. Am I doing it right so far? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
ClevelandTim Engine Head & Cam Swap Parts Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
mattbaker302 camshaft upgrade 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 13
1992 5.Slow GT B303 cam swap on my 92 GT now running rich and falls on its face, idles fine tho. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Foot Hill Fox What cam? 8-10 psi hci 4:11 gears in my 65 EFI swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
Similar threads
Engine Heads and Cam Swap. Am I doing it right so far?
Engine Head & Cam Swap Parts
camshaft upgrade
B303 cam swap on my 92 GT now running rich and falls on its face, idles fine tho.
Fox What cam? 8-10 psi hci 4:11 gears in my 65 EFI swap
Top Bottom