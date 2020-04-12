Hello All,



Recently, I rebuilt my 306 and topped it off with a set of tfs 11r 190's (56cc), and a lightly ported rpmii. I have a custom grind cam from ed curtis spec'd for another build of mine (ported gt40P's/explorer setup) .555/.558 224/220 @.050 111* LSA, and my question is should I be spending the $350 on another custom grind cam? will I feel enough of a gain with a new cam to justify the cost? The engine runs very well but I feel it may have more in it. car has 1-5/8 LT's, 2-1/2 offroad H, flowmasters, 24lb injectors (probably too small), pro m maf, 80 mm accufab tb....any advice is much appreciated!