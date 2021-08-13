Good morning,

New here nice to meet you all! I am looking to meet some folks to discuss options and concerns to upgrading my stock 87 gt 5 speed foxbody. Well I mean it is stock except full exhaust prior owner put on and shorty headers. Looks like a brand for the headers say compton? not sure.



What I am hoping for is some input and direction on what I would like to do and some tips to keep me from destroying my foxbody. I drive this vehicle probably 700-800 miles a year and want to continue to have this as a driver. What i want to do is gain a little more low end torques and some hp but absolutely am looking for that real lumpy tune coming from it at idle. From what I understand and see on you tube from an individual that said they had a f303 cam in theirs sounds just like what I wan mine to sound like. I dont want to race this but would like to get on it once and awhile. But I am mainly looking for that thump. Can I do this with just a cam and does it need to be tuned after? Does it need a chip? Will the stock MAF, Fuel injectors, Fuel pump, be sufficient? More questions will come once I get some feedback hopefully!

Nice to Meet you!