Came Across This: Holley Efi Terminator X for your Fox Body Mustang

It sure looks good for the price, I dont like the small screen to tune through but that is not a deal killer. It only has one O2 input, what about the other bank? For a basic install it is a steal, for the all out stuff it is option limited.
Ah yes... Let's not forget the added benefit of deleting the 30+ year old OEM harness (since there are no real alternatives I'm presently aware of).The harness & connectors alone are worth the $1150.
Holley EFI 550-937F Terminator X Foxbody 5.0 MPFI KitTake control of your conventional Ford engine with Terminator X! Don't settle for a factory ECU with a cumbersome tuning interface or pre-programmed tuning chip when you can have complete control of your engine, self-learning fuel strategies and the proven, race-winning technology of Holley EFI...www.holley.com
Holley has this thing with insisting you use there proprietary products. They use all gm sensor where necessary or possible.
If you're using their harness then it's plug and play. As far as calibration goes, even a GM sensor combined with a GM ECU has a tolerance. Ford sensors are the same way. I haven't come across too many self-tuning products that don't allow you to scale a sensor unless you're talking about some sort of hand-held (but that's not self-tuning).What about the GM style sensors? Is a sensor a sensor, just the connector is different or does it require special calibrations to run the GM sensors? I'm thinking purely from a wiring harness perspective if you were to use it for a different stand alone system.
Sort of, the sensors are "gm style" they want you to use there distributors there boost controller ect.. even the pwm fan controllers they say you will burn the ECU up using a regular ssr but when you open the one they sell up... it's still just an ssr. Lol.That's the opposite of proprietary.
They're using off-the-shelf parts instead one-off that you can purchase [only] from them.
I used a Ron Francis Telorvek system and it's pretty nice. Plug and play on my 92 Thunderbird 5.0 engine with an A9P ECU.Ah yes... Let's not forget the added benefit of deleting the 30+ year old OEM harness (since there are no real alternatives I'm presently aware of).
I used a Ron Francis Telorvek system and it's pretty nice. Plug and play on my 92 Thunderbird 5.0 engine with an A9P ECU.
It's a nice replacement for a factory harness. In my case I had plenty of room to mount the Telorvek panel behind my seat (it's in a 5.0 Ford Ranger) so in cars you may have different obstacles. The only con I can see is there is no connector to unplug the harness from the engine if you have to pull the engine from the truck/car. You'd have to unplug every single sensor, etc.You can't just say: 'I like this' and not at least give us a link. lol
What are the pros and cons?
Ron Francis makes other more simplified harnesses that would likely be a very good fit for the Foxbody, and they're cheaper than the Telorvek version. I believe they're direct copies of the old Ford Racing EFI harness.So the 'con' there if there is one, is that it's a one-size-fits-all kind of thing.
The only reason that I say that is because I thought it might have been a Mustang specific harness (super difficult to find these days for Fox and SN at least).
Ron Francis makes other more simplified harnesses that would likely be a very good fit for the Foxbody, and they're cheaper than the Telorvek version. I believe they're direct copies of the old Ford Racing EFI harness.
