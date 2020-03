Came Across This: Holley Efi Terminator X for your Fox Body Mustang

Noobz347 said: You can't just say: 'I like this' and not at least give us a link. lol



It's a nice replacement for a factory harness. In my case I had plenty of room to mount the Telorvek panel behind my seat (it's in a 5.0 Ford Ranger) so in cars you may have different obstacles. The only con I can see is there is no connector to unplug the harness from the engine if you have to pull the engine from the truck/car. You'd have to unplug every single sensor, etc.That could be solved easily though, by using some large deutsch connectors. Something like this: https://www.te.com/usa-en/product-CAT-D799-CH8172.html?q=&n=41621&d=545436&type=products&samples=N&inStoreWithoutPL=false&instock=N Here is the specific harness I used: https://www.ronfrancis.com/prodinfo.asp?number=MG-70 In case anyone is interested..The wires are SUPER long so they'll fit in any application.The panel behind the seat during install