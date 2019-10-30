Came Across This: Holley Efi Terminator X for your Fox Body Mustang

90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
Very interesting. I wonder how much they sell just the harness for. Guess I'll have to check. That would make my underhood cleanup a bunch easier. Ive got mspnp2....so...not really interested in Holley. Would be easy to repin for use with my EECiv connector on the MS.
 
a91what

a91what

Noobz347

Noobz347

a91what said:
It sure looks good for the price, I dont like the small screen to tune through but that is not a deal killer. It only has one O2 input, what about the other bank? For a basic install it is a steal, for the all out stuff it is option limited.
The O2 sensor thing would bother me a bit too I think. My current setup uses the stock narrow band O2s into the A9L like always. Only the PMAS reads the wideband and it's only one side. However, [comma] the car was tuned on the dyno using their sensors. Mine was scaled accordingly and keeps it in check but wasn't relied upon for the base.

Seems like that might make a difference if self-tuning and something isn't right.
 
a91what

a91what

Blown88GT

Blown88GT

The harness & connectors alone are worth the $1150.

Holley EFI 550-937F Terminator X Foxbody 5.0 MPFI Kit

Take control of your conventional Ford engine with Terminator X! Don't settle for a factory ECU with a cumbersome tuning interface or pre-programmed tuning chip when you can have complete control of your engine, self-learning fuel strategies and the proven, race-winning technology of Holley EFI...
Noobz347

Noobz347

Blown88GT said:
The harness & connectors alone are worth the $1150.

Holley EFI 550-937F Terminator X Foxbody 5.0 MPFI Kit

Take control of your conventional Ford engine with Terminator X! Don't settle for a factory ECU with a cumbersome tuning interface or pre-programmed tuning chip when you can have complete control of your engine, self-learning fuel strategies and the proven, race-winning technology of Holley EFI...
www.holley.com www.holley.com
Ah yes... Let's not forget the added benefit of deleting the 30+ year old OEM harness (since there are no real alternatives I'm presently aware of).
 
93Stang5oh

93Stang5oh

What about the GM style sensors? Is a sensor a sensor, just the connector is different or does it require special calibrations to run the GM sensors? I'm thinking purely from a wiring harness perspective if you were to use it for a different stand alone system.
 
a91what

a91what

Holley has this thing with insisting you use there proprietary products. They use all gm sensor where necessary or possible. It does make things easy from an end user perspective, just use what they tell you to and it just works. But for guys like myself who dream up the non standard it makes it limited in scope.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

a91what said:
Holley has this thing with insisting you use there proprietary products. They use all gm sensor where necessary or possible.
That's the opposite of proprietary. :p

They're using off-the-shelf parts instead one-off that you can purchase [only] from them.

93Stang5oh said:
What about the GM style sensors? Is a sensor a sensor, just the connector is different or does it require special calibrations to run the GM sensors? I'm thinking purely from a wiring harness perspective if you were to use it for a different stand alone system.
If you're using their harness then it's plug and play. As far as calibration goes, even a GM sensor combined with a GM ECU has a tolerance. Ford sensors are the same way. I haven't come across too many self-tuning products that don't allow you to scale a sensor unless you're talking about some sort of hand-held (but that's not self-tuning).
 
a91what

a91what

no
Noobz347 said:
That's the opposite of proprietary. :p

They're using off-the-shelf parts instead one-off that you can purchase [only] from them.



If you're using their harness then it's plug and play. As far as calibration goes, even a GM sensor combined with a GM ECU has a tolerance. Ford sensors are the same way. I haven't come across too many self-tuning products that don't allow you to scale a sensor unless you're talking about some sort of hand-held (but that's not self-tuning).
Sort of, the sensors are "gm style" they want you to use there distributors there boost controller ect.. even the pwm fan controllers they say you will burn the ECU up using a regular ssr but when you open the one they sell up... it's still just an ssr. Lol.
 
weendoggy

weendoggy

Remember, this is a tuneable system. You can adjust just about everything as it will do away with all the computer wiring and the Ford ECU. A laptop with their software (free) is all you need. The 3.5" LCD screen is good for monitoring. I've installed several HP and Sniper systems and run a Terminator on my SBF Cobra. I love the tuning aspect as well drive-ability. Now, this is not CARB legal in CA so that's a mute point. The only item that is really a "proprietary" part is their O2 sensor. The rest can be purchased at a local parts store (good one).
 
a91what

a91what

Yup, I tune and build them all the time.

I cant take the holley and wire anything I want into it. It wont work with anything it has not been designed to work with. Its canbus system will not communicate with any devices outside of the proprietary protocol they use or have allowed.

Forcing you to use certain items or sensors makes it "more user friendly" I suppose.
 
Bird76Mojo

Noobz347 said:
You can't just say: 'I like this' and not at least give us a link. lol

What are the pros and cons?
It's a nice replacement for a factory harness. In my case I had plenty of room to mount the Telorvek panel behind my seat (it's in a 5.0 Ford Ranger) so in cars you may have different obstacles. The only con I can see is there is no connector to unplug the harness from the engine if you have to pull the engine from the truck/car. You'd have to unplug every single sensor, etc.

That could be solved easily though, by using some large deutsch connectors. Something like this: https://www.te.com/usa-en/product-CAT-D799-CH8172.html?q=&n=41621&d=545436&type=products&samples=N&inStoreWithoutPL=false&instock=N

Here is the specific harness I used: https://www.ronfrancis.com/prodinfo.asp?number=MG-70


In case anyone is interested..

20191009_155321.jpg


The wires are SUPER long so they'll fit in any application.

26231407_10213894399127070_9008509753636083859_n.jpg


The panel behind the seat during install

26730799_10213894399887089_1479866777303375405_n.jpg
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

So the 'con' there if there is one, is that it's a one-size-fits-all kind of thing.

The only reason that I say that is because I thought it might have been a Mustang specific harness (super difficult to find these days for Fox and SN at least).
 
Bird76Mojo

Noobz347 said:
So the 'con' there if there is one, is that it's a one-size-fits-all kind of thing.

The only reason that I say that is because I thought it might have been a Mustang specific harness (super difficult to find these days for Fox and SN at least).
Ron Francis makes other more simplified harnesses that would likely be a very good fit for the Foxbody, and they're cheaper than the Telorvek version. I believe they're direct copies of the old Ford Racing EFI harness.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Bird76Mojo said:
Ron Francis makes other more simplified harnesses that would likely be a very good fit for the Foxbody, and they're cheaper than the Telorvek version. I believe they're direct copies of the old Ford Racing EFI harness.
I've been threatening to make one myself. Then I moved blah blah... I'll have to resurrect that project.
 
