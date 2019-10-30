Came Across This: Holley Efi Terminator X for your Fox Body Mustang

Remember, this is a tuneable system. You can adjust just about everything as it will do away with all the computer wiring and the Ford ECU. A laptop with their software (free) is all you need. The 3.5" LCD screen is good for monitoring. I've installed several HP and Sniper systems and run a Terminator on my SBF Cobra. I love the tuning aspect as well drive-ability. Now, this is not CARB legal in CA so that's a mute point. The only item that is really a "proprietary" part is their O2 sensor. The rest can be purchased at a local parts store (good one).