Cammed 01 GT running lean, slow acceleration. Stalling when shifting into gear.

Recently put in the Comp stage 2 camshafts along with springs. My 0-60 is very sluggish, around 8-9 seconds depending on the pull. I can smell how rich the engine is running just from the smell. Also, when I shift into gear, I almost always stall, have to open the throttle just to keep it alive.



Did a compression test, looks like about 180 on all cylinders but #5 which is at 120. I'm not sure if I have a vacuum leak, maybe an exhaust leak or something else. I should mention that I have a Dorman intake manifold and it's definitely holding me back in power, but this is far below stock performance.