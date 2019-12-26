Want to slap a supercharger on my 1988 foxbody but I have some questions. i have a Crower stage 3 camshaft. Specs

Lobe Separation of112

Intake lift .112

Exhaust lift .131



I got it from a buddy, and I was doing some research on it and I noticed it said not compatible with computer controller cars. My car runs fine but I was curious if it was dragging may car down and if it would be good for boost applications



Cars specs-

dss e series forged racing pistons

Stock rods

Arp connection rod bolts

New oil pump

Bored .30 over

Honed and machined block

Arp oil pump drive shaft

Hastings rings

Clevite bearings

Crower stage 3 camshaft

Svo turbo swirl aluminum gt40 aluminum heads just redid them this week with new guides, seats 130 pound springs, and surfaced.

Svo roller rockers 1.6

Chromolly tfs pushrods stock length 6.250

Trickflow track hear intake upper and lower

Bbk 24 pound injector maf And tunnel tuned

24ib injectors

shorty headers

Arp head bolts

3:55 gears and a t5