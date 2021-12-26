I posted about this problem probably about a month ago but I have worked on it and still haven’t gotten anywhere and I want to see if anyone else has any more suggestions. I installed new headers and that went pretty painless. Now that I need to bolt the header flange to the ball socket on the exhaust I am running into problems. I cannot get the bolts to line up. I got 3/4 of the bolts done but there is the last bolt that is like a 1/2 inch away from the hole it needs to go into now. It is extremely frustrating.



I have since procrastinated this part of the project and moved onto something else which is also equally as frustrating and is not working. These are the last 2 things that I need to do to get my car running again and I am losing motivation and I am making no progress. Sorry for the rant. Any suggestions? I am very willing to provide more info if needed. I just want to get this done.