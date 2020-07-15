Can’t get into any gear

Hello, I recently bought a 95 GT and have been having a problem occasionally where only when I’m not moving (like at a stop light or stop sign) it will not let me into gear with the clutch pedal all the way to the floor, I can force it into gear if I push hard enough and it won’t grind but it is an extreme amount of force needed to the point of where it feels like I might break my shifter. My pedal is “mushy” all the way until it’s basically on the floor and even then it takes minimal effort when at the bite point

I thought it might be the clutch cable adjusted incorrectly because it was a bbk adjustable cable so I just changed it out with a stock ford cable but while installing the only way to get the cable onto the fork once it was placed into the stock quadrant was to hold up on the pedal to give me enough slack to get the clutch fork end in. After all of this I can no longer get it into gear at all. Would it likely be that I had to somewhat force the clutch cable to fit by holding up on the pedal?

I’m about 85% sure it’s not the tranny because supposedly it was rebuilt and while testing and shifting clutchless all of the synchros seem fine and when using the clutch when it works it had no slippage or anything. Anyone have any ideas I should check for next ?