Electrical Can a bad starter solenoid cause electrolysis? (On my 5th alum rad in 3yrs)

B

becauseracecar

New Member
May 31, 2018
1
0
0
22
Oregon
Hey guys, I have a 93 mustang that eats radiators. Like each one lasts 3-5 months and then just starts pissing. I tried multiple different brands, I'm pretty sure it was electrolysis. On the last rad, I got a sacrificial annode that hangs from the rad cap into the coolant. It seemed to be working for about 6 months. Then I started getting coolant overflowing and coming out my small overflow tank. I think then th coolant got low and the annode was no longer inside the coolant, which allowed the electrolysis to eat my last rad. During this problem the voltage in the coolant was always well above 0.3v. like 0.5v usually.

So I checked the grounds etc, all seems good I did the super duper flush with like 8 gallons of distilled water etc bought premixed coolant and it still read like 0.4v. Recently, the car actually got stolen and recovered a week later. After I got it back the starter solenoid went out( had one last crank for me to drive out the chop shop though haha). I get a new advance Auto solenoid and install it. I top off the radiator with distilled water. I decided to check the voltage, and to my surprise it read 0.18. which is below the 0.3 volts they say is damaging.

Now I did drive it prior to taking the reading, and I started it up for a minute or too and read the voltage again, it still said 0.18 volts.

Can a bad starter solenoid cause electrolysis in a radiator?

And I will be putting a bigger overflow tank(stock one back in)

Thanks for any info. I dream of a day where my radiator lasts more than 4 months!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
35,564
11,592
224
Massachusetts
Not likely, but i wouldn't rule it out right now.

My question is where do you have the battery ground connected. What about the ground on the back of the driver's cylinder head?

Is the radiator isolated from the chassis with rubber cushioning on the bottom and the top radiator clamps?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
[Project Car] 1986 5.0 V8 Foxbody Mustang Starting Issue
Replies
8
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
A
Engine Turbo 5.0 Mustang bad misfire at WOT
Replies
44
Views
798
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
marcelo
marcelo
LX Dave
Holley Sniper review - The good, the bad, and learn from my frustration
Replies
10
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
hollersr
H
doobismaximus
Progress Thread finishing touches on my stroker build
Replies
21
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
V
A 20 year old car, with many faults!
Replies
7
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Cobra262
C
Top Bottom