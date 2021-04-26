Hey guys, I have a 93 mustang that eats radiators. Like each one lasts 3-5 months and then just starts pissing. I tried multiple different brands, I'm pretty sure it was electrolysis. On the last rad, I got a sacrificial annode that hangs from the rad cap into the coolant. It seemed to be working for about 6 months. Then I started getting coolant overflowing and coming out my small overflow tank. I think then th coolant got low and the annode was no longer inside the coolant, which allowed the electrolysis to eat my last rad. During this problem the voltage in the coolant was always well above 0.3v. like 0.5v usually.



So I checked the grounds etc, all seems good I did the super duper flush with like 8 gallons of distilled water etc bought premixed coolant and it still read like 0.4v. Recently, the car actually got stolen and recovered a week later. After I got it back the starter solenoid went out( had one last crank for me to drive out the chop shop though haha). I get a new advance Auto solenoid and install it. I top off the radiator with distilled water. I decided to check the voltage, and to my surprise it read 0.18. which is below the 0.3 volts they say is damaging.



Now I did drive it prior to taking the reading, and I started it up for a minute or too and read the voltage again, it still said 0.18 volts.



Can a bad starter solenoid cause electrolysis in a radiator?



And I will be putting a bigger overflow tank(stock one back in)



Thanks for any info. I dream of a day where my radiator lasts more than 4 months!